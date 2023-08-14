AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University released information on its second annual Day of Giving online fundraising campaign, set to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The “Rally Together” themed campaign will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will end at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday, lasting for 32 hours and three minutes. According to TTU, the fundraising time – 1,923 minutes in total – signifies the year of Texas Tech’s founding.

“The success of our inaugural Texas Tech Day of Giving provided even greater opportunities and support for our students,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “The gifts made as part of this event will continue our legacy of making a difference in the lives of Red Raiders and the future of Texas Tech.”

TTU noted that the Day of Giving will include 24 projects across the university that will represent all 13 Texas Tech colleges. In addition, other areas of the TTU System will be featured, including Texas Tech Athletics, the Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research, the National Ranching Heritage Center and the Museum of Texas Tech University.

“Day of Giving gives us the opportunity to highlight some of the amazing, but possibly unseen, work being done across the university,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president for university advancement, “When Red Raiders come together, incredible work can be done, and this event is a testament to that spirit. We encourage everyone to find a project they are passionate about, make a gift and help share the remarkable things happening at Texas Tech.”

“Day of Giving encourages all Red Raiders to find an area where they feel most connected and make a gift, because during this event, any gift to any fund anywhere on campus makes an impact,” read a news release from TTU.

TTU released the following projects that will be featured for this year’s Day of Giving:

Texas Tech General Scholarship Fund

Raider Relief

Campus Beautification

Huckabee College of Architecture Student Org. Travel Fund

Vietnam Archive Oral History Transcription Service

Texas Tech Athletics STRIVE

Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center

Texas Tech MILE Program

Whitacre College of Engineering K-12 STEM Outreach

School Supplies for Future Rural Teachers of Texas

Burkhart Center Transition Academy Vocational Skills Training

Graduate Student Research Support

Honors Classroom to Career Externships

KEY Financial Coaches: Accredited Financial Counselor Fund

School of Law Student Success

Southwest Collection: Preserving History

Support Outdoor & Adventure Media

Dinos on the Road

Mobility Aids for Visitors to the National Ranching Heritage Center

Rawls Dress for Success Scholarship

Texas Tech Spirit Programs

Summer Camps in the Arts

TTAA Texas Tech Ring Scholarship Fund

Portable Ultrasound Equipment for Veterinary Students

Visit the TTU Day of Giving website for further information on the campaign.