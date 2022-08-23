LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Texas Tech University Office of Communications and Marketing, officials announced a successful “Day of Giving” acknowledging the 1,200 donors from 33 states, that raised more than $300,000 aiming to benefit students and projects for the university.

According to TTU officials, the event was a social media-driven online charitable event that consisted of projects from all 13 of TTU’s colleges and other areas of the university. The event spanned about 32 hours on Aug. 16 and 17.

“We are continually grateful for the generosity of our donors,” said Byron Kennedy, vice president of University Advancement. “Our Red Raider community stepped up and rallied together to support all of Texas Tech University. These gifts will have an tangible impact on our students and the Lubbock community.”

TTU said 19 projects were featured on “Day of Giving”, and donors extended throughout the university as gifts were made both online and offline to a wide variety of funds.

Officials said that gifts designated for “Day of Giving” that were mailed in as checks are still being calculated, so the total amount raised is expected to grow.

To see the amount each of the 2022 featured projects from Day of Giving raised, visit here.