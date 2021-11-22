Texas Tech University Board of Regents approves donation of land from the Amarillo Area Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Board of Regents has approved the donation of land from the Amarillo Area Foundation.

The land is west of the current Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 1400 S. Coulter St.

The donation is five acres of land valued at more than $1.2 million.

According to a statement from the university, the land will be developed with the needs of the growing campus in mind including, the relocation of campus support services.

The Amarillo Area Foundation president said in the statement that the gift continues the commitment to the vision of medical, pharmacy, and veterinary education of the Texas Tech University System.