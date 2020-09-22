Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine to announce achieving milestone

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Guy Loneragan, and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, will announce achieving a significant milestone for the School of Veterinary Medicine at TTUHSC today at 2 p.m.

An initiative that was announced in December 2015, the School of Veterinary Medicine has received support from both communities, veterinarians and so many others from across Texas as well as the Texas Legislature and administration. Ground was broken on the site of the school in September 2019 and construction is on schedule. The school will welcome its very first class of veterinary students in the fall of 2021.

