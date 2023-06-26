AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A recent announcement from Texas Tech University detailed that an assistant professor from the university’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo was awarded a $290,000 grant from the the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to the announcement, Fernanda Rosa, Assistant Professor of Immunology at the School of Veterinary Medicine, was awarded the funds from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to “explore how microRNAs may boost the immune system of neonatal calves.”

“A newborn calf’s immune system is typically very weak,” Rosa said. “This makes the majority of calves at risk to catch a disease early in life. If the calf’s immune system gives way, then this means the rancher or cattle owner has a decision to make.”

MicroRNAs, the announcement read, are found in a number of biological sources including bovine milk and they can play an important role in “detecting and preventing disease.”

Rosa, along with her team, are analyzing bovine milk for the presence of MicroRNAs for inflammation and they will then use them to enrich the colostrum that the local dairy calves are offered. According to the announcement, the calves will then be evaluated and compared to calves who did not receive the enriched colostrum.

“We have already seen a huge effect of microRNAS from bovine milk on the immune response in the lab, so it’s promising,” Rosa said. “Finding out how to boost a calf’s immune system and helping them fight off infections without the need of antibiotics will make a huge impact for dairy owners and cattle owners.”

“Her work on newborn calves will have lifetime benefits for cattle which will in turn help them be productive members of the herd for longer,” Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine said. “With the support of USDA NIFA, Dr. Rosa is performing transformative research right here at the School of Veterinary Medicine.”

In addition, Ulrich Bickel, associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy, will be co-investigator on the research project.