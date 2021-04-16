Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine mourns student, establishes scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine said today that it is mourning a student, Dalton W. Horn, who was set to be a part of the first ever class but lost his life in a car accident.

Said the University:

“Please keep the family of Dalton W. Horn in your thoughts and prayers. Dalton was selected to be part of our first ever class but tragically lost his life in a car accident over the weekend. Our hearts are broken for the pain his family is going through. Dalton will be remembered at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

“A scholarship has been established in his name so that future generations of students have the opportunity to get to know Dalton. Email us at svm.scholarships@ttu.edu or visit https://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=IA000844 if you are interested in contributing to this scholarship.”