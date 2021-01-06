Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine adds Epidemiology Expert

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine announced that it has added Babafela Awosile, an epidemiology expert, to its roster.

Stated the University, “It is one thing to diagnose and effectively treat a disease in a patient. Yet it takes an entirely different approach to understand, manage and prevent infectious organisms and disease in populations. Epidemiology is the field of science in which populations are studied to better promote health across the population.”

“Epidemiological skills are important for veterinarians and, by extension, to all of society. It is easy to think of a veterinarian being called to investigate an outbreak of some disease in a herd of cattle. But equally important is the veterinarian’s role in human health. In fact, the Veterinarian’s Oath includes to pledge to protect animal and public health. Society benefits when new knowledge provides ways to help advance this oath. New knowledge results from curious researchers answering important societal questions.”

Babafela Awosile, Texas Tech introduced, is one of those researchers. A native of Nigeria, Awosile studies antimicrobial resistance and the application of multifaceted mitigation strategies to help reduce disease occurrences at all levels. Awosile intends to bring that passion and experience to West Texas to help train the next generation of veterinarians who will serve its diverse rural and regional communities.

“Dr. Awosile is going to add to our school in many meaningful ways,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo. “As a veterinarian and an epidemiologist, he combines the skills to simultaneously research disease both in individuals and in populations. In other words, he can see both the forest and the trees. Dr. Awosile will find numerous collaborative opportunities to work with our amazing faculty to add to their research and to pursue his research interests. This collective body of research will benefit our animals, our communities we serve and society as a whole.”

Awosile began his duties on Monday, Jan. 4, as an assistant professor of epidemiology and population health.

“I am excited to join the faculty and to be a part of the innovative program at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine,” Awosile said. “I look forward to working and collaborating with other faculty in the training of future veterinarians who meet the needs of rural and regional communities of Texas in both livestock and public health. My goal is to help equip future veterinarians with the skills necessary to meet their professional obligation of promoting public health and applying epidemiological principles in veterinary practice.”

“Dr. Awosile will teach foundational courses in the veterinary curriculum in the areas of epidemiology, public heath and the approach to the treatment of disease,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “Dr. Awosile will help students, faculty and industry to logically investigate and come up with strategies for disease outbreak investigations. He will contribute to our program to address and prevent diseases causing economic impacts in our region.”