Texas Tech Athletics Department releases statement on positive COVID-19 tests

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Athletics Department confirmed on Monday, June 15, there have been recent positive tests for COVID-19 within its football, men’s track and field, and women’s basketball programs.

The Athletics Department said each student-athlete who had tested positive had been self-isolated following CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing.

The department said those who tested positive will be monitored daily from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians.

The department also said the health, safety, and well-being of their student-athletes and staff is their top priority as a university and athletics department.

Due to privacy laws, the University said they will not give out information regarding specific people and their health.

More from MyHighPlains.com: