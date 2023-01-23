AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo detailed the important work that Trista Mills, assistant professor of general veterinary practice, is bringing to rural communities.

“In joining the faculty, I’m hoping I can inspire others to develop a passion and enthusiasm for rural veterinary practice,” Mills said. “I hope I can help them embrace the challenges, and know that they have mentors who are happy to encourage and bounce ideas around when they’re faced with new and interesting problems to solve.”

Officials detailed that Mills brings her expertise in rural veterinary medicine to teach the skills needed to assist small animal rural medicine in communities along with soft tissue orthopedic surgery and small animal behavior.

“In addition to her valuable experience and expertise, Dr. Mills adds so much passion, compassion, and caring to our school,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

“She cares deeply about our students, the communities we serve, and animal health and well-being. Trista is also adding new ideas. She led the development of our first – and amazingly successful – adoption event called Paws for the Holidays. Texas Tech is an amazingly wonderful place in which to work, and Trista’s commitment to all aspects of our school is helping us become an even better place to call home,” Loneragan concluded.

Officials added that Mills graduated from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University in 2015 and went on to work at Carlsbad Animal Clinic in New Mexico as an associate veterinarian.

“Dr. Trista Mills comes to us from a small animal practice in New Mexico. She has hit the ground running and has made great contributions,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “Her love for animals and their care is evident every day. She is a wonderful cheerleader for students, a great person to work with and a terrific role model for students.”