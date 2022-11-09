AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology partnered with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to provide free memory screening for National Memory Screening Day on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that the opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. in the Texas Tech Physicians’ first-floor lobby, located at 1400 South Coulter. Featured speakers will include Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson along with TTUHSC School of Medicine Regional Dean Richard Jordan, M.D.

The free screenings will begin at 8:30 p.m. and run until 1 p.m. as officials said this will be an important opportunity for the community to take advantage of any treatments that may “slow the changes in memory and thinking skills or participate in a clinical trial.”

The screening will consist of a series of questions and tasks that officials said can evaluate if an individual will benefit from a “comprehensive medical evaluation.”

Officials noted that the screening will not diagnose an illness or replace a consultation with a doctor or physician.