Texas Tech Physicians announces updated patient procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Texas Tech Physicians announced today, March 22, they are making changes to patient procedures to help combat COVID-19.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said TTP is limiting points of entry to the front entrance and is going to be implementing more procedures this upcoming week.

Starting Monday, March 23, changes will go into place. Those changes can be found below.

Patients are asked to limit visitors accompanying them to no more than one person. If possible, visitors should remain in the car.



When patients arrive at TTP, a TTP representative may screen the patient and the visitor at the front door. If the visitor’s temperature is above 100 F, they will be asked to go back to the vehicle. The TTP representative will advise the visitor to make an appointment with his/her primary care physician.



If a patient has a temperature above 100 F, they will be given a mask and will be directed to the appropriate clinic.



If a patient comes to a clinic for a scheduled specialty appointment and has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath he/she may be directed to a different clinic.



If the patient is directed to the sick clinic, they should be aware that the TTP representative may ask them to wait in their vehicle until the time of the appointment. A text message will be sent when it’s time for the appointment to begin.



TTP may send patients with mild symptoms who do not meet testing criteria home and will advise them to stay in isolation until symptoms dissipate.



Due to unusually high volume, there may be an extended wait period for new patient appointments.

TTP also wants the public to know they can visit them virtually, with telemedicine.

In TTP’s press release they said, “TTP strongly encourages virtual visits for highly contagious diseases such as coronavirus (COVID-19).”If a patient’s condition requires additional care, the provider will advise him/her on the next steps.”

You can reach TTP through the phone with the numbers listed below.

Over-the-phone patient consults:

General Phone: (806) 414-9608

Family Medicine: (806) 414-9559

Internal Medicine: (806) 414-9100

Obstetrics & Gynecology: (806) 414-9650

Pediatrics: (806) 414-9800

Surgery: (806) 414-9558

Texas Tech Physicians also offers family medicine virtually with MyTeamCare NOW, a virtual clinic that allows you to have face-to-face video visits with a Texas Tech Physician provider out of Lubbock without having to come to a physical clinic, and you don’t need an appointment.

According to TTP’s Press release, the on-demand visit takes place over secure, high-quality streaming video, and visit cost is a flat rate of $49*, payable at your visit.

You can create an account at myteamcarenow.com to access the virtual appointments.

