LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday announcement from Texas Tech University, submitting ACT or SAT scores as part of a prospective student’s application process will remain optional.

The policy for making those tests option began in 2020, according to Texas Tech. Students were given the option to apply, according to the policy, without their SAT or ACT test scores being considered. If students choose not to supply their scores, the university said their application and supplemental information will be evaluated “in a holistic manner.”

“Students are welcome, regardless of testing plan, to submit additional materials they feel best highlight their skills, talents and potential contributions to Texas Tech.” said the Texas Tech announcement. Those extra materials are not limited to, but could include:

AP test scores

Essays

Letters of recommendation

Resumés

“Universities are increasingly evaluating their test policies, and we know scores don’t always reflect a student’s academic preparedness or potential,” said Vice President of Enrollment Management Jamie Hansard, “At Texas Tech, we strive to provide access and opportunity for students of all backgrounds and experiences, and we are happy to continue evaluating this process through 2025.”

As long as their applications are submitted by the appropriate deadline, Texas Tech also said that students will be considered for scholarships whether or not they submit their test scores.

More information can be found here, or by calling 806-742-1480.