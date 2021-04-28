Texas Tech Health Sciences Center ranked one of the top universities for research worldwide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) ranks in the top 7% of universities worldwide, school officials announced.

In the 2021-2022 edition of the “Global 2000 List by the Center for World University Rankings”, TTUHSC ranked in the top 7.4% out of 20,000 universities worldwide for the 2020-2021 school year. TTUHSC officials said the university received an overall score of 67.0, ranking 1,406 overall in the world.

“To be recognized on the world stage and to achieve these rankings is tremendous for our university,” TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., said.

Among U.S. universities, TTUHSC ranked 281 as well as 317 regionally, which includes U.S. and Canadian colleges and universities. According to TTUHSC, the university ranked 1,386th best university worldwide for research performance.

“The rankings reflect the innovative and collaborative approach we foster that provides our graduates and faculty a foundation on which they can build success,” Dr. Rice-Spearman said.

According to TTU officials, CWUR’s ranking method relies on factors such as:

Quality of education, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have won major academic distinctions relative to the university’s size.

Alumni employment, measured by the number of a university’s alumni who have held top executive.

Quality of faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have won major academic distinctions.

Research output (total number of research articles).

High-quality publications (total number of research articles published by research journals).

To see the full rankings results, click here.