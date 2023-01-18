AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a recent announcement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Krystal Haase, PharmaD, was named the new regional dean for the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on the Amarillo campus.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Haase take on the role as our new Amarillo regional dean,” Dean Grace Kuo, Ph.D, PharmaD, said. “She is an excellent pharmacist with two board-certified specialties in pharmacotherapy and critical care. She is a native of the Texas Panhandle and is well connected with the Amarillo community.”

Kuo went on to explain that regional deans serve as administrative officers as they work on the day-to-day operations. In addition, regional deans work closely with the dean on recruitment and collaborative efforts with other schools and community partners.

According to officials with TTUHSC, Haase was a faculty member at the school of pharmacy for 23 years along with the head of adult medicine for over nine years. In addition, Haase has served as program director for a number of residency programs in Amarillo and participated in organizations including the American College of Clinical Pharmacy and the Society of Critical Care Medicine among others.

“At this stage of my career, I aim to contribute back through mentorship and the development of others,” Haase said. “My mission is to make a measurable impact in the lives of my learners, patients and colleagues.”

“I am excited to explore this new avenue of service to TTUHSC and am intrigued by the opportunity to grow relationships on the Amarillo campus, build connections with other schools and stakeholders in our community and lead innovations that expand the footprint of pharmacy practice, education, research and service in our region,” Haase added. “Under the leadership of the dean, I look forward to collaborating with other campus and school leaders as well as my Amarillo SOP family.”