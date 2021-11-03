Texas statewide job fair aims to give opportunities to veterans, military families

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas employers, veterans, and military families were invited to take part in the 10th annual “Hiring Red, White, & You!” statewide hiring fair on Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will be available in-person and virtually in 28 locations across the state, according to the office of Governor Greg Abbott.

The event, according to the governor’s office, is hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission and intended to connect military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families in Texas with employers. According to the governor’s office, Texas is home to more than 1.5 million military veterans.

“Veterans bring unmatched leadership abilities to the workplace,” said Governor Abbott. “They already possess many of the technical skills employers are looking for. They understand teamwork and accountability, and their professionalism, perspective, and mission focus can create a competitive advantage for any business. I encourage Texas employers and veterans to attend a Hiring Red, White & You! event on November 4, because Texas works when Texans work.”

The event was also described by the office as free for employers. Employers interested in participating were encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for information and registration. Employers may also end up eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, allowing employers to get up to $9,600 in benefits when hiring from certain groups of veterans.

More information can be found here, for those who are seeking jobs.