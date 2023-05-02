MIDLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A bill inspired by the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County has passed in the Texas Senate and has been received at the Texas House of Representatives.

“What this bill is trying to do is make sure that local officials, that are duly elected, don’t usurp their power by obligating the whole community to long-term debt without the communities involvement,” said State Senator Kevin Sparks, R-Midland.

SB 2035, if passed, would change the wording of Section 1431.002 and Section 1431.003 of the Texas Government Code, along with a portion of the Local Government Code. The change would be that a governing body, including local governments and other taxing entities in the state, would not be allowed to authorize anticipation notes, or certificates of obligation, to pay for a project if a bond proposition surrounding the project was voted down by residents within a five-year period.

“Really in my mind, this was legislation that I wish we would have never had to have passed. You had the situation in Amarillo, which is, where a bond was put forward for a convention center, the voters voted it down by over 60% and then the elected officials try to go through what was called a TAN or a tax anticipation note in order to basically get the project funded,” said Sparks.

Sparks said that tax anticipation notes were designed for short-term fixes for a local problem.

“Say, your firehouse burns down, obviously you don’t have money in your budget, your local budget to build a new firehouse, but you really need a firehouse…The TAN was designed to allow the local community leaders to go borrow that money to go ahead a make those repairs and then it comes back up and they either figure it into the budget or they pass a bond or whatever in order to have long-term payment for that. Before the incident in Amarillo, my understanding is the largest TAN bill that had ever been used in the state of Texas was $60 million, and that was for the city of San Antonio, which is multiple times the size of Amarillo,” said Sparks.

Sparks added he hopes this bill also pushes communities to live within their means.

“If they are really good, need projects, the community can embrace those projects and we move forward with a reasonable amount of debt that can be paid off in a reasonable amount of time. Otherwise, we’ll look up and my kids and grandkids will absolutely suffocate under the debt payments whatever community they are living in is burdened with,” said Sparks.

Sparks said right now, the state of Texas is ranked third in the total amount of debt per capita for local debt. He added that only New York and California lead Texas in the total amount of local debt. He said in round numbers, the local debt is $280 billion, which figures up to $9,000 per man, woman, and child in the state of Texas.

Sparks added that he hopes this bill accentuates the need for local leaders to work hard to garner the support that an issue needs to move forward.