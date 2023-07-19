AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas State Representative Four Price, R-Texas District 87, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election for another term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Along with the announcement, Price released the following statement: “It’s an honor for me to serve as the State Representative for the 87th District in the Texas House of Representatives, and I’m thankful to be representing the best people in Texas,” said Price in an issued statement, “I am making known at this early stage of the campaign cycle, however, that I do not intend to seek re-election in 2024. Consequently, my current term of service will end in January 2025.”

Price noted that he has represented District 87 for seven sessions in the Texas Legislature after initially being elected in 2010. House District 87 currently includes Carson County, Hansford County, Hutchinson County, Lipscomb County, Moore County, Ochiltree County, Potter County, and Sherman County.

“From day one, I have worked hard to serve my constituents and improve our community,” Price continued in his statement, “It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to work on their behalf in the legislature and play a meaningful role in passing landmark legislation. I’ve given this decision considerable thought and believe the time is right to complete my service as a House member.”

Price has served in the Texas Legislature on the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission as well as 17 committees, including six House Select Committees, and as chair or co-chair to six among that number. Price highlighted a number of legislative measures that he has authored over the course of his tenure, including:

Creating a Municipal Management District for Panhandle area beef processing;

Enhancing financial viability of rural hospitals;

A number of items focused on expanding mental health education and resources;

Multiple measures aimed at expanding telemedicine services; and

Creating a Texas holiday in honor of Texas Gold Star Mothers.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Price also co-authored House Bill 25, which restricted transgender K-12 students in Texas from participating in sports on teams that align with their identities. The bill was followed by Senate Bill 15 in the most recent legislative session, placing similar restrictions on college athletes in Texas. Both measures, among others recently adopted by the state, have been criticized as harmful and discriminatory by many including LGBTQ+ Texans, LGBTQ+ advocates, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Price’s office noted in the announcement that he also was among the advocates for funding the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, as well as the incoming State Hospital in Amarillo.

As recorded by the state, Price currently serves on the House Natural Resources Committee, the House Public Health Committee, and the House Select Committee on Health Care Reform.

“Very few people get to be a member of the Texas Legislature. Even fewer get to choose the length of their service or accomplish their legislative priorities,” said Price, “I’m grateful to House District 87 for allowing me the chance to do both. It’s been a wonderful experience through which I’ve made many new and lifelong friendships. Thank you to my wife Karen and my family, my dedicated staff and everyone in HD 87 for giving me the opportunity to serve and represent this special district in the Texas Panhandle.”