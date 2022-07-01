AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will extend emergency benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through the month of July.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, around 1.4 million Texas households will be impacted by the commission providing more than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits in July. All SNAP households throughout the state will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments which is expected to appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals throughout Texas, the release said.

“With the extension of emergency SNAP benefits, Texans across the state will continue receiving the support they need to remain healthy,” Abbott said in the release. “Thanks to the work of HHSC, every family in the Lone Star State will have access to nutritious meals.”

According to the release, the emergency allotments in July are in addition to the more than $7.2 billion in benefits which have been provided to Texas residents since April 2020.

“We’re proud to support Texans in providing healthy, nutritious meals for their families,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release. “With these benefits, not only can families buy food at the grocery store and farmers market, but also buy seeds to grow their own food throughout the summer.”

Texas residents can apply for SNAP benefits, along with Medicaid, on the Your Texas Benefits website.