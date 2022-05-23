AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s a new sheriff in Texas.

“It’s overwhelming, humbling, very exciting,” said Stephen Crandall, the new Artistic Director of the iconic musical staged in the Palo Duro Canyon. “I’m really excited to be a part of a show that means a lot to me and my own experience as a performer.”

Crandall caught the acting bug after watching the production back in the 1990’s.

“I just remember being in those seats, I just had never experienced anything like this musical outdoor drama, about the settling of my childhood home,” he said excitedly.

He auditioned, and the rest is “TEXAS” history.

“I really didn’t know what I was putting myself in for, was cast as Calvin (Armstrong), and was able to have a truly magical life-changing experience,” he explained.

But before actors like Crandall can perform under the lights, there’s setup and planning involved. Lots of it.

“It’s about a three week process, three weeks very intensive, long days, seven days a week even,” he said.

Stringing up lights, constructing the stage, and building props.

While technical experts develop the theater, actors and dancers develop characters and routines.

“It takes about a month, month and a half of auditioning, considering talent and trying to cast the right people for the right positions, actors, singers, dancers, instrumentalists,” Crandall explained.

It’s an exhaustive process, but for actors like Robert Matlock and Brody Jasso, who are playing Calvin Armstrong and Dave Newberry, respectively, it’s a Texas-sized opportunity.

“Just to get a callback from “TEXAS”, and the family that it creates, it’s like, ‘I have to be a part of this!'”, Matlock said.

“The size of the project, and how notable it is, for people around surrounding cities, and especially for Canyon, I was just excited!,” Jasso said.

With the production being based in Palo Duro Canyon, it presents a set of unique challenges, like dealing with the weather.

“It’s a musical all about the settlers of this area, and how the ranchers and farmers all co-existed and made this area what it is today,” Price told KAMR.

But ask anyone around these parts, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There’s nowhere else like this in the world. Second largest canyon in the United States, and one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in the world, and it sets this incredible stage that’s larger than life,” Price said.

A Texas-sized experience leaving audiences with a Texas-sized smile.

For ticket information, click here.