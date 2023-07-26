WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a press release from the office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Cruz and other senators introduced a bill intended to amend the National Trails System Act and designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

The release noted that the legislation was also previously introduced in 2022 by now-retired Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma).

“The great state of Texas is proud to be home to part of the iconic Route 66 and it’s an honor to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion to designate this highway as a historic trial,” said Cruz, “Our bill to provide the designation will ensure this historic route is protected for years to come while doing so in a responsible way, and I’m proud to champion this effort for Texas.”

The introduced bill, as released by Cruz’s office, would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail along the paths used during its tenure in the U.S. Highway System, between 1926 and 1985. The historic highway stretches more than 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, Calif., and crosses over eight states, including Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

As explained by the National Park Service, a National Historic Trail “is a long-distance route that follows and commemorates a historic path of travel that changed the history and character of the U.S.” Other trails with the designation currently include El Camino Real de lost Tejas, which spans from the Rio Grande to the Red River Valley, the Iditarod trail system, and the road from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.

Detailed in an informational guide from the United States Department of Agriculture, multiple NHTs are administered by the Forest Service while others are administered by the NPS. The administrating agencies are responsible for the length of the trail as one unit, while managing agencies can be separate; those are the agencies, landowners, or other interests with authority and/or responsibility for decisions about the lands under their jurisdictions.

While the bill would designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail, however, it also says that the route would be administered by the Secretary of the Interior and “in a manner that respects and maintains the idiosyncratic nature of the Route 66 National Historic Trail.”

The bill also said that it would also not designate the Route 66 NHT as land part of the NPS, would not grant any new authorities or permits, not require new permits, nor impact “the development, production, transportation, or transmission of energy.”

Although whether the bill will progress in 2023 remains to be seen, further information on the National Historic Trail System as well as a list of currently-designated trails can be found on the NPS website.