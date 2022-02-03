AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas reported that throughout the state of Texas, the gas price average has risen eight cents from Jan. 27 and has risen 93 cents compared to Feb. 3, 2021.

According to a news release from the company, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.08 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. However, the Amarillo area is reporting the lowest gas prices throughout the state, averaging $2.97 per gallon. The El Paso area has the highest average gas price throughout the state, averaging $3.23 per gallon. This compares to the national average of $3.41 per gallon.

Factors contributing to the increase in crude oil prices include the decrease of demand for gasoline throughout the United States, as well as uncertainty over Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine, with Russia being a part of OPEC+, the release states. Gas prices throughout the state have also increased leading up to the winter storm impacting the majority of Texas.

“Drivers are likely going to be paying more at the pump as demand for gasoline has been stronger compared to last year and global tensions are driving crude oil prices higher,” Daniel Armbruster, a AAA Texas spokesperson, said in the release. “Drivers can save money on gas by making sure their vehicle is well-maintained, adhering to safe driving habits such as following the speed limit and keeping their tires properly inflated.”

Throughout winter weather, AAA Texas officials remind drivers to keep their gas tanks at least half full to avoid the freezing of their gas line, the release states. Officials also remind drivers to maintain their tires throughout severe weather scenarios.

For more information about gas prices throughout the state of Texas, visit the AAA Texas website.