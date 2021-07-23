Texas sales tax holiday set for Aug. 6-8

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shoppers will be able to save on clothes school supplies during Texas’ sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Aug. 6-8, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

The holiday weekend as described by Hegar means that sales tax on qualified items such as clothes, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks below $100 will be exempt from sales tax. When this holiday happens and what is exempt is decided by the Texas Legislature.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

A list of items eligible for the tax-free holiday can be found here.

The Comptroller’s Office said that during the holiday, these items can be bought tax-free online, by phone, mail, custom order, or other ways (including in-store purchases) when either:

the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

The Comptroller’s office estimated that shoppers may save around $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.