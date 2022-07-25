AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar, the Texas Sales Tax holiday will be from August 5-7. People shopping during that weekend can save money on clothes and school supplies.

According to the release, state law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100. This means that shoppers save about $8 on every $100 they spend. The dates of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school-bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The Comptroller’s office estimated that people shopping during the holiday will save $112 million in state and local sales tax.

A list of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free, as well as qualifications for tax exemption, can be found on the Comptroller’s website.