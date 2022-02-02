DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The MolinaCares organization, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Texas, announced Wednesday they have invested $325,000 to the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals (TORCH) as well as the Texas Rural Health Association (TRHA), helping improve access to health care for rural Texas residents.

According to a news release, MolinaCares provided TORCH with $250,000 to advance rural health through clinical integration, telehealth and data analytics, helping the organization create a rural telehealth network. The remaining $75,000 will go to the TRHA, helping them bolster workforce training and telemedicine access.

“(A) Texas primary care doctor shortage has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and our rural communities have been hit particularly hard,” John Henderson, the president and chief executive officer of TORCH, said in the release. “Telehealth is an important tool, both now and for the future of health care in rural Texas, and partners like MolinaCares make it possible for us to move the dial on rural health care by investing in programs that will ultimately make Texans healthier.”

Officials with MolinaCares said in the release that the group is committed to expanding access to health care in the rural areas of Texas.

“Location should never be a barrier to receiving health care,” Chris Coffey, the plan president for Molina Healthcare of Texas, said in the release, “and these grants aim to bridge a gap while providing local medical staff with the resources required to deliver care where it’s most needed.”