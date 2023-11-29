AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After celebrating the inaugural year of the Texas Route 66 Festival in June, the City of Amarillo announced that it was nominated in the USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards for Best New Festival, which will be open for voting until Dec. 25.

According to USA Today, the Texas Route 66 Festival in Amarillo was among those nominated for Best New Festival for the upcoming Readers Choice Awards, joining other nominees including the HWY30 Music Fest in Fort Worth and the Birmingham FOOD+Culture Festival in Birmingham, Ala.

“What better ways are there to celebrate music, art, food, culture, and community than with a festival? In 2023, we were treated to a lineup of fantastic festivals that launched for the first time, giving you more new options to explore and enjoy,” said USA Today’s 10Best Team, “From music extravaganzas to cultural immersions and foodie adventures, an expert panel has nominated their top picks for the best new festivals, and now it’s your turn to vote for your favorite and help crown the winner.”

Voting for leaderboard placements will continue through Dec. 25, said organizers, with each person allowed to vote once per day during the voting period. The winners are expected to be announced on Jan. 5, 2024.

This nomination, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, comes after Amarillo introduced the Texas Route 66 Festival in June 2023, ahead of the 100-year anniversary of the historic Route 66 highway designation – which will occur in 2026. While the road has changed in the last century, from shifting shape and alignment to losing its place on the U.S. Highway System, it remains standing as an artery of history, culture, and identity and a centerpiece of Amarillo.

Recently, Amarillo’s Route 66 Historic District water tower was also named as a top 12 finalist for the 2023 Tank of the Year competition, after the tower was repainted in preparation for the Route 66 Festival.

Those wishing to vote for the Texas Route 66 Festival for the Best New Festival competition can do so here.