AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, August 22, Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo will join the other Texas Roadhouse locations across the state in donating 100 percent of their profits with the El Paso Community Foundations, benefitting the shooting victims and their families.

The fundraiser will last from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.