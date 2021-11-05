Texas Roadhouse offering meal vouchers to Veterans on Nov. 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Roadhouse said it is honoring Veterans by offering meal vouchers to armed service members.

Texas Roadhouse said on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the restaurant will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot which will be valid through May 30, 2022. The event is drive-thru only but the voucher can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

Texas Roadhouse said proof of service will be required and includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

The restaurant said the voucher can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees.