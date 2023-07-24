(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 24, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Roadhouse announced in a release that its Amarillo location will host the 15th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas on Thursday.
The company detailed that the event will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 2805 W I-40, during which area police officers will help serve guests at the restaurant and collect donations.
The fundraiser was described as part of a statewide effort with other Texas Roadhouse locations, which over the past 14 years have raised more than $1.74 million for Special Olympics. Previously, the Amarillo Texas Roadhouse location also hosted the 14th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.