(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 24, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Roadhouse announced in a release that its Amarillo location will host the 15th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas on Thursday.

The company detailed that the event will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 2805 W I-40, during which area police officers will help serve guests at the restaurant and collect donations.

The fundraiser was described as part of a statewide effort with other Texas Roadhouse locations, which over the past 14 years have raised more than $1.74 million for Special Olympics. Previously, the Amarillo Texas Roadhouse location also hosted the 14th annual “Tip-A-Cop” event.