Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer tuition reimbursement program

AMARILLO, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — Texas Roadhouse and Bubbas’s 33 announced a new program that will offer tuition reimbursement for its employees. The announcement comes along with a National Hiring Day event they will host on Monday, Oct. 25 at all Amarillo locations.

The restaurants said there will be full and part-time positions available at the hiring event. Additionally, they said employees who work a minimum of 30 hours per week and qualifies for benefits will be eligible for $5,250 annually as reimbursement for classes at an accredited university. Maintaining a C average is required.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 said they offer rewarding career experiences with competitive pay based on experience. Texas Roadhouse said it “spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees in 2020.”

Both restaurants announced they will conduct in-person interviews on Oct. 25 at each participating location. If you would like to schedule a time, you can do so here. You must register in advance in order to reserve an interview time.