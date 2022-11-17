AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Going into the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA Texas released information regarding gas price averages throughout the state, a figure which officials say is the cheapest average throughout the United States.

According to a news release from AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.07. This comes as Midland residents are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon and McAllen residents are paying the least at $2.89 per gallon. This comes as the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $3.72 across the United States.

Officials with AAA Texas expect around 3.6 million residents to drive 50 miles or more “for leisure” during the upcoming holiday. Ahead of the holiday, the release said fuel prices have been trending downward, with the global cost for oil staying stagnant.

“Texas drivers are paying three cents more per gallon, on average, at the pump compared to a year ago,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “Gas price averages have been dipping lower over the past few days, resulting in Texas having the lowest gas price average of any state across the nation heading into a very busy Thanksgiving travel week.”