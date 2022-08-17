CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Rep. Ken King – District 88 recently announced that King will be touring a portion of the district in late August, discussing priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

According to a series of news releases from King’s office, King will be visiting the following locations on Aug. 30, soliciting feedback from residents “on issues of vital importance to them and their communities.”

9 a.m. Exhibition Building, 10965 Exhibition Center Rd. in Canadian;

10:45 a.m. Miami High School Auditorium, 100 Warrior Way in Miami;

1 p.m. FirstBank Southwest Community Room, 300 W. Kingsmill in Pampa (residents are asked to use the east door entrance).

King will be visiting the following locations on Aug. 31:

9 a.m. Wheeler County Courthouse, 401 Main Street in Wheeler;

11 a.m. Collingsworth County Courthouse, second-floor courtroom, 800 West Ave. in Wellington;

1:30 p.m. 501 Winery, 109 Ave. E NW in Childress;

3:30 p.m. Hall County Courthouse, Commissioners Courtroom, 512 W Main Street in Memphis.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from

the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community,”

King said.