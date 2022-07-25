AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of State Health Services has received a shipment of 14,780 doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine, according to an announcement on Monday.

Following the shipment, the DSHS immediately forwarded 5,120 doses to Dallas County Health and Human Services, with Dallas County reporting the largest number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Texas.The remainder of the doses will be provided to local health departments and DSHS regional offices to vaccinate people with a documented or presumed exposure to the monkeypox virus. According to the release, health departments can request vaccine through the DSHS’s vaccine allocation and ordering system.

The first reported case of Monkeypox in Texas was in Dallas County when a person had come back from an international trip.

Officials stated that a dose of vaccine can prevent the disease from occurring if given soon after a person is exposed, ideally within four days. If given five to 14 days after exposure, vaccination may reduce the symptoms but may not prevent the disease entirely. People need two doses of the vaccine to be fully vaccinated.

Officials stated that most monkeypox cases in Texas have been transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact with the monkeypox rash of an infected person. The illness is largely circulating among men who have sex with men, though there have been cases outside this population.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Soon after, a rash of raised, flesh-colored bumps appears that progresses to look like pimples or blisters. According to the release, there have no reported deaths in this outbreak in the United States, and hospitalizations in Texas have been for pain management.

The vaccine remains in limited supply, and additional vaccine is not expected to be available until late August or early September. Public health will continue to prioritize people at the highest risk for monkeypox. Vaccinating people who have been exposed to the virus will help protect them and keep them from spreading the disease to others.

For updates and information on Monkeypox, visit the DSHS website, or the CDC website.