AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready state resources ahead of potential winter weather, severe storms, and flash flooding that could hit areas of Texas starting Thursday.
According to a news release from the office of the governor, TDEM was directed to ready state resources ahead of what the National Weather Service indicates is potential winter storms with possible snow in the Panhandle.
“The State of Texas is proactively preparing for winter weather and severe storms expected to impact Texas this week,” Abbott said.
The following resources were requested by the governor in anticipation of severe weather:
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Texas A&M Forest Service
- Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Texas National Guard
- Texas Department of State Health Services
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Transportation
- Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Railroad Commission of Texas
- Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
Winter weather tips can be found here and check MyHighPlains.com for weather updates.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.