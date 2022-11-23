AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to ready state resources ahead of potential winter weather, severe storms, and flash flooding that could hit areas of Texas starting Thursday.

According to a news release from the office of the governor, TDEM was directed to ready state resources ahead of what the National Weather Service indicates is potential winter storms with possible snow in the Panhandle.

“The State of Texas is proactively preparing for winter weather and severe storms expected to impact Texas this week,” Abbott said.

The following resources were requested by the governor in anticipation of severe weather:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

