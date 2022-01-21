Texas reaches record employment level in December 2021

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission announced Friday that the state reached a record employment level in December 2021, with 13,059,600 jobs being reported throughout the state. This comes after the state added 50,000 nonagricultural jobs throughout the month.

According to a news release, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 5% for December 2021, a decrease of 0.2% from November 2021. Amarillo was one of the top cities throughout the state in regards to its unemployment rate, with the commission reporting a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.9%. The Austin-Roundrock Metropolitan Statistical Areas also reported a 2.9% rate, with College Station-Bryan at 3.2% and Abilene and Lubbock at 3.3%.

“Seeing a second consecutive month of record-setting employment, with more than 13 million jobs, highlights the underlying strength of the Texas economy,” Bryan Daniel., the chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, said in the release “This economic strength creates an environment for Texas employers to continue to create jobs and provide opportunities for the workforce in the Lone Star State.”

According to the release, the construction industry gained 10,400 jobs over the month while the trade, transportation and utilities industry added 7,300 positions. The financial activities industry also added 7,200 jobs.

“The Lone Star State has long led the nation in job creation as we attract more business investments and greater opportunity for working Texans each and every day,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in his own release announcing the news. “Thanks to employers large and small, the future of Texas shines bright with the best workforce in America, and I look forward to continued partnerships with businesses and local leaders to keep our state the best place to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”