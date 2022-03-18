SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information regarding an ongoing murder investigation in Swisher County.

According to a statement from the Texas DPS, the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Texas Rangers on a murder investigation at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The statement said that Tess Birkenfeld, 29, was found dead by a family member inside her fifth-wheel mobile home at an RV trailer park in Happy. Officials said there are currently no suspects. Birkenfeld’s body was sent to Lubbock for an autopsy and those results are pending.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.