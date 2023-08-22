AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person was injured in a shooting involving two deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, two deputies were involved in a shooting at 48th Ave and Hughes St. One person, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The RCSO said the two deputies involved were not injured.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
