AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person was injured in a shooting involving two deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, two deputies were involved in a shooting at 48th Ave and Hughes St. One person, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCSO said the two deputies involved were not injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.