HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that the Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Hutchinson County.

According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, officials from the Texas DPS say that the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Hutchinson County Deputy. No further information was given at the time of the statement.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates