Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting outside Cactus

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened outside of Cactus over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, July 18.

According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Oklahoma authorities reached out to them about an Amarillo man who was involved in a dispute at a Casino in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma authorities gave them a description of the man and the vehicle he was driving. Oklahoma officials also told SCSO that man was possibly armed with a knife and had made threats towards law enforcement.

The SCSO said a deputy found the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on US 54, but the driver drove off and into Moore County.

Officials said they were able to use a tire deflation device and stop the vehicle south of the Cactus City Limits on US 287.

The SCSO said the suspect, identified as Ricardo Rodriguez, 21, got out the vehicle with a knife and advanced towards the SCSO deputy and a Cactus Police Officer. That is when officials said officers shot the suspect in the leg.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital in Amarillo where officials said he is in critical but stable condition.

