Texas Rangers investigating after shooting involving Canyon police, suspect found dead

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Rangers are taking over investigation of a shooting incident involving the Canyon Police Department early Friday morning, after the death of a suspect.

According to the Canyon Police Department (Canyon PD), two officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. on June 25, at Hunsley and FM 2590. After finding warrants connected to the suspect’s name and asking the suspect to step out of the vehicle, police said the suspect drove away and began a pursuit with the officers.

After pulling into the Valley View Apartments parking lot, the Canyon PD said the suspect crashed into a parked car and then started to run away from the officers on foot. As the suspect was fleeing into the apartments, police said the suspect fired shots at the officer giving chase.

Canyon PD reported that the officer chasing the suspect was not injured, and did not return fire.

An Emergency Response Team was called to the scene, according to Canyon PD’s statement, and the suspect was found dead after officials entered the apartment.

“Texas Rangers were called due to the nature of the shooting,” said Canyon PD, “and will take over the investigation.”