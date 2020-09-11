Texas Rangers, Gray County Sheriff’s Office investigating aggravated assault

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers and the Gray County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an aggravated assault that left one with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Wednesday, Spet. 9.

According to DPS, a man and a woman were injured, the man suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated and released.

The suspects, Michael Ward, 30, and Stormy Davis, 30, both of Amarillo, were arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and taken to the Gray County jail where they are being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

