Texas Physicians and health care groups calling for increased masking and vaccinations of students

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — As the delta variant continues to spread, kids across Texas are preparing to go back to school.

Texas Physicians and health care groups are calling for increased masking and vaccination of students.

Saying in part, in a statement, “We physicians see it’s worsening as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase once again, mostly in unvaccinated Texans. Let’s face it; if we don’t take action, the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant will spread among students when they gather together in schools.”