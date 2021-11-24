Texas Parks and Wildlife program to add fish to local lakes, provide fishing opportunities in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife will provide fishers with an opportunity to catch fish in their local area by adding thousands of rainbow trout to more than 180 locations across Texas, according to a release from the organization.

The stocking program will run from November through early March, with the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division and participating cities and agencies providing 352,000 Rainbow Trout to 11 community fishing lakes in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas, according to Texas Wildlife.

The stocking will begin on Nov. 24, with 553 trout delivered to Medical Park South Lake in Amarillo, which will be stocked every two weeks through March 4, 2022. The release added that other Panhandle area lakes will be stocked including the following:

Thompson Park Lake in Amarillo

Southeast Park Lake in Canyon

Lake Meredith Stilling Basin

Caudle Lake in Hale Center

Brashear Lake and Lobo Lake in Levelland

Pampa City Park Lake

Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park

Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart

9th Street Park Lake in Lamesa

Lake Fryer near Perryton

According to the release, rainbow trout offers fishers a great opportunity to fish in the winter and can be caught in early morning and late evening periods. The Texas Parks and Wildlife suggest using bait such as whole kernel corn, cheese, and salmon eggs on a long-shank hook to catch Rainbow trout.

Many community fishing lakes have special regulation for rainbow trout including a daily bag limit of five trout per person, and fishers. 17-year of age or older, must have a valid Texas freshwater fishing license, the release said.

For more information on community fishing rules and regulations click here and for a complete list of stocking locations and dates click here.