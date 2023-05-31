HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As noted in an announcement from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Saturday will mark “Free Fishing Day” across the state. While people can fish within the bounds of Texas State Parks all year without a license, Saturday will be the time for unlicensed fishing around other lakes and rivers.

The TPWD noted on its website that fishing licenses are available for those seeking to take fish from public waters of Texas for freshwater and saltwater fish, as well as red drums, exempt anglers, bait-shrimp trawls, and others. The fees for most licenses range between $3 and $12 online or at retailers, with the “Individual Bait-shrimp Trawl Tag” standing as an exception at $37.

However, as previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, “Free Fishing Day” on the High Plains may have a hook and line attached for community members. Those looking to fish around the area over the weekend around the Canadian River, Palo Duro Canyon, or Lake Meredith should be aware of possible hazardous conditions due to high water and flooding.

Otherwise, “Free Fishing Day” also comes after the Texas Department of State Health Services issued an advisory in April for fishing walleye in Lake Meredith. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, an advisory regarding consuming walleye was issued due to the reported levels of mercury in the fish:

Adults should not consume more than two 8-ounce meals per month; and

Children should not consume more than two 4-ounce meals per month.

The EPA published further guidelines for eating fish that may contain mercury, and further information on fish consumption bans and advisories can be found through the TDSHS Seafood and Aquatic Life group or by calling 512-834-6757.

More information on the TPWD’s fishing regulations, licenses, and events can be found on its website.