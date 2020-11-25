Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to stock area city lakes with trout for winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Parks and Wildlife announced the stock of trout for the winter season November through early March for area city lakes.

In cooperation with participating cities and agencies the aim of program is to stock city lakes with over 300,000 rainbow trout across Texas. The Amarillo and Lubbock will see more 25,000 trout headed to 11 community fishing lakes.

Stocking begins today, Nov. 25.

Over 500 trout will be delievered to Medical Central Park South Lake and will be stocked about every two weeks.

Other lakes to be stocked include: Canyon Southeast Park, Lake Meredith Stilling Basin, Caudle Lake in Hale Center, Breshears Lake and Lobo Lake in Levelland, Pampa City Park Lake, Lake Theo at Caprock Canyon State Park, Rita Blanca Kids Fishing Pond in Dalhart, 9th Street Park Lake in Lamesa, and Lake Fryer near Perryton.

Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to remind anglers that commuity fishing lakes have special regulations for rainbow trout.

The daily bag limit is five trout per day per person

No Minimum length requirement regulations on small lakes.

A valid Texas freshwater fishing license is required for anyone that is 17 years of age or older or does not meet other state exemptions guidelines.

Only fishing by pole and line is permitted in community fishing lakes.

For more information on community fishing lake regulations visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.