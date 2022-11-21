AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department released a reminder that hunters will need to report their harvest during the upcoming antlerless deer season, running from Thanksgiving through Sunday.

As noted by the TPWD, mandatory reporting is required for any antlerless deer harvested during the four-day season, along with any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth-only, and muzzleloader seasons. Hunters in the following counties are required to report their harvest to TPWD using the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or web page:

Austin

Bastrop

Caldwell

Colorado

Comal

DeWitt

Fayette

Goliad

Gonzales

Guadalupe

Hays

Jackson

Karnes

Lavaca

Lee

Travis

Victoria

Waller

Washington

Wharton

Wilson

Further, the TPWD reminded that the archery-only hunting counties of Dallas, Grayson, Rockwall, and Collin also require hunters to report all white-tailed deer harvests within 24 hours.

In the High Plains, counties also have varied times and restrictions regarding deer and turkey hunting. Some rules recorded by the TPWD online resource included the bagging limits and restrictions for the highest population counties in the Texas Panhandle. Potter, Randall, and Moore Counties all reported a bagging limit of three deer, no more than one buck and no more than two antlerless, for all seasons combined. Meanwhile, Gray and Hutchinson Counties reported a bagging limit of five deer, no more than one buck, for all seasons combined.

The TPWD also reminded hunters that biologists and animal health officials are continuing to collect and test Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) samples from hunter-harvested deer. Hunters in surveillance and containment zones will need to meet submission requirements of harvested CWD -susceptible species, and others are encouraged to voluntarily submit their harvest for testing at check stations for free before heading home from the field.

