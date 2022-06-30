AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, along with game wardens, the United States Coast Guard, and law enforcement officers, will be participating in Operation Dry Water during the upcoming holiday weekend.

According to a news release, Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated enforcement campaign that raises awareness of boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Injuries and fatalities peak between the months of May and August, officials said, because of incidents like operator inattention, careless/reckless operation, inexperience, and alcohol use.

In 2021, around 42 individuals were arrested for Boating While Intoxicated over the Fourth of July weekend and eight were charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Around 1,474 citations and 1,797 warnings were also issued during that time person for boating safety law violations.

“If you’re operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you’re putting people at risk,” Cody Jones, the TPWD assistant commander for marine enforcement, said in the release. “Sadly, we see it time and time again – holiday celebrations that end in accidents or fatalities caused by unsafe boating practices. Texas Game Wardens will be out in force to help boaters return to land safely. But help us do our job by being prepared and making wise choices.”

According to the release, state law requires each occupant of a boat or paddle craft to have access to a life jacket, with children under the age of 13 being required to wear one while the boat or paddle craft is in motion. For more information, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website.