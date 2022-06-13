AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a lecture on WWII at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the TPWM Center.

Dr. Paul Matney will be presenting his lecture. He will talk about his father, Captain Carl P. Mateney’s experience landing at Salerno, Italy on September 6, 1943. Captain Mateney was commander of Company G, 142 Infantry Regiment, 36th Division.

Dr. Matney is a noted local historian. Among other boards, he serves on the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum board and the advisory board for The Center for the Study of the American West. Dr. Matney spent 43 years in higher education in Amarillo; he was president of Amarillo College for six years.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts a one-hour lecture/seminar on topics related to military history on the First Saturday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the center. The lectures/seminars are free to the public. Snacks are available to the attendees. The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

For more information, visit www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com