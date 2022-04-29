AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is set to host a candlelight vigil in support of the people of Ukraine from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Veterans Memorial Park, located at 4111 S. Georgia.

According to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, opera singer Eric Barry will perform and Karolina Exposito, an Amarillo resident and native of Poland, will share her story about a recent trip she took to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland.

In addition, the War Memorial detailed that Glenda Moore from Kind House Ukraine Bakery of Amarillo will speak about her non-profit and will provide treats. All donations made for the treats will go directly to “help the orphans and those who live in the war zone of Ukraine.”

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial asked attendees to bring cards of encouragement to send to the Ukrainian people along with a candle to light, or a flashlight, as the sun begins to set during the vigil.

For more information on the vigil visit the Texas Panhandle War Memorial website.