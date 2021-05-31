Texas Panhandle War Memorial to host Memorial Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the fallen from wars beginning with WWI today, May 31 at 11:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

The names of 1,550 military personnel from the Panhandle of Texas who died in combat are inscribed on the monuments in Memorial Park, the release stated.

The ceremony will include remarks by U.S. Congressman Admiral Ronnie Jackson and an invocation, posting of the colors, pledge of allegiance, the national anthem, and an aircraft fly over, according to the release.

The ceremony will take place at War Memorial Veterans Park, 4111 S. Georgia.