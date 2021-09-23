Texas Panhandle War Memorial to honor gold star families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is honoring gold star families on National Gold Star Families Day on September 26.
This Sunday, September 26th, and every day, we should honor our Gold Star Families and thank them for their loved one’s service and sacrifice. These families have given the most precious gift and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial said the roots of National Gold Star Family Day go back more than a century.