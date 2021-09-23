Texas Panhandle War Memorial to honor gold star families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo via Texas Panhandle War Memorial Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is honoring gold star families on National Gold Star Families Day on September 26.

This Sunday, September 26th, and every day, we should honor our Gold Star Families and thank them for their loved one’s service and sacrifice. These families have given the most precious gift and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial said the roots of National Gold Star Family Day go back more than a century.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Tri-State Fair Viewer Appreciation

Don't Miss